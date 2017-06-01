Man shot during attempted robbery at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man was shot during an attempted robbery at a gas station near Raymond and Shelby Street.

Police say an officer was driving by the gas station and saw two men fighting.

The officer pulled into the station and heard one gunshot. One of the men was shot in the side and suffered a minor wound.

Police say surveillance video shows the victim was the target of an attempted robbery.

According to IMPD, the victim attempted to fight the robber and was then shot.

The victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in very good condition.