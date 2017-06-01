Muncie group prepares to meet with Indiana attorney general

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie group is getting ready to meet with the state’s attorney general as they work to stop violence and drug addiction in their community.

The group, Enough is Enough, hit the streets with their message Thursday. They are working to implement a similar model to the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, saying community engagement is the thing that sets this method apart from all others.

The group was formed about seven months ago. Members say they were fed up with violence and drug abuse in their community. Just like the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, many members have overcome drug abuse or a violent past, and they said that helps them connect with people still living that lifestyle.

“They know us. There are two things you have to have, street cred and a reputation. We’re out here just trying to live our lives and show people you can change,” said Marwin Strong, the group’s founder.

“I’m not out here being the police, or telling them how to live, I’m just telling them there’s a better way,” said Darrell Balfour, member.

Members said they have already seen success.

“There hasn’t been a lot of violence here the last couple months and that is huge right there,” said Strong.

He said they adjust their focus as needs change. Right now, they’re seeing more drug abuse in the community.

Members of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition and Attorney General Curtis Hill will travel to Muncie later this month to meet with the group.

Jeremy Brilliant, director of communications for Hill’s office, released a statement on the meeting:

Attorney General Hill is committed to helping the Ten Point Coalition spread their proven and effective method of fighting crime throughout the State of Indiana. The Ten Point Coalition has effectively built bridges joining communities and local police, developing a bond that has helped reduce violent crime. Our office is proud to be a part of this ongoing effort.”