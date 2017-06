INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) —¬†Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ceremonially signed two bills Thursday to help law enforcement and domestic violence victims.

The two bills were sponsored by State Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, who attended Thursday’s signing in Indianapolis.

One law calls for people charged with a felony to give cheek swabs for DNA samples.

The other law will allow victims of domestic abuse to legally separate their cellphone plan from the abuser.

Both laws go into effect July 1.