Person dies in motorcycle crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died in a motorcycle crash on the northwest side — one in a handful of serious motorcycle crashes in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. at West 52nd Street and Georgetown Road. Traffic south of that intersection may be restricted as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigates the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Earlier in the evening, around 7:40 p.m., another motorcycle was traveling east on 38th Street when a car turned left in front of him. That rider was taken to Methodist in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was sent to Eskenzai for a standard blood draw.

According to IMPD Public Information Officer Jim Gillespie, a third serious crash occurred Thursday, involving a motorcycle and a deer. IMPD officers were dispatched to Binford Boulevard, south of Delmar Road on a report of a serious crash. Police say a 68-year-old man was traveling south when a deer ran out into his path. The man was taken to Methodist and remains in critical condition as of Thursday evening. No alcohol or drugs are suspected in the incident.

