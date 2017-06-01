Police: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe in area motel

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) – A missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe in an area motel.

According to the Beech Grove Police Department, Kassie Carman was found sometime Thursday morning at a motel in the area of Thompson Road and U.S. 31.

According to police, Carman ran away and had been last seen around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Carman was found with 25-year-old Joseph Patterson.

Patterson has been taken into custody. He faces preliminary charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The investigation into the case continues.