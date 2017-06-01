Purdue trustees approve slight decrease in tuition, fees

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University trustees have slightly reduced the school’s annual tuition and fees after it was expected that they would freeze the rates.

The (Lafayette) Journal and Courier reports that trustees on Wednesday reduced Purdue’s annual tuition and fees by $10. That means the rate for Indiana students will be just less than $10,000. Purdue President Mitch Daniels said “every little bit helps.”

The $10 deduction comes from a fitness and wellness fee.

The tuition and fees rate was $9,992 for Indiana students when the freeze started in 2013. Daniels says he noticed one day that the amount had risen to $10,002, which he says he was “a little bit irked about.” Officials looked into the reason and found that the recreational center was covering its costs.