Smoke Free Indy celebrates 5th year anniversary of smoking ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The group Smoke Free Indy celebrated the fifth year anniversary of the city’s smoking ban and they did so by releasing a study.

The study conducted in Marion County found that fewer Hoosiers are suffering from heart attacks since the ordinance became law.

Experts at IU’s School of Public Health conducted the study and looked at hospital admissions for seven years and found a 25 percent decline in heart attack admissions in Indianapolis hospitals.

