INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IMPD is investigating what it is calling a “suspicious death” on the city’s east side.

Police are currently in the 1800 block of Forsythia Drive investigating.

#IMPDNOW: Homicide is responding to the 1800 blk of Forsythia Dr on a suspicious death investigation. #PIO is headed to scene. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) June 1, 2017

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.