Bartender attacked during robbery; suspects on surveillance video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis bartender is recovering after a violent robbery.

It happened around 1:20 Friday morning as the bartender was closing up for the night at Recovery Room Lounge. That’s on Lafayette Road, near West 19th Street.

The bartender said she was knocked unconscious and is still in a lot of pain. A police report said she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance videos show two people walking into the bar; the only person inside at the time was that bartender.

“I don’t remember any of it. I don’t remember. All I know is that they said I came out of the restroom and was attacked,” said the bartender, who asked not to be identified.

One of the suspects hit her on the head. According to the victim, she fell to the floor and was knocked unconscious.

A second suspect is seen in surveillance video hopping the counter and fumbling with the cash register for money.

“I got two knots, a black and blue eye, my left arm is swollen and the side of my ribs on my left side hurt,” said the bartender.

But she said it could have been much worse.

“I am thanking the Lord right now that I am still alive,” said the bartender.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.