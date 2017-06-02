Cabrera, Martinez lead Tigers in 15-5 win over White Sox

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera had his 1,000th career extra-base hit, J.D. Martinez fell a single short of the cycle, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 15-5 Friday night.

Cabrera and Martinez combined for five hits, all for extra bases, and six RBIs in eight at-bats. John Hicks and Mikie Mahtook also homered for Detroit.

Michael Fulmer (6-3) allowed a season-high five runs and seven hits in seven innings. The Tigers had been shut out in his past two starts.

White Sox starter Derek Holland (4-5) allowed eight runs and eight hits, including three homers, in 2 1/3 innings.

The Tigers took the lead in the first when Nicholas Castellanos walked and scored on Cabrera’s RBI double. Two batters later, Martinez made it 2-0 with a double to left-center field.

Mahtook made it 3-0 in the second with a home run over the bullpens in left-center. Cabrera hit a two-run double later in the inning to become the 39th player with 1,000 extra-base hits, including active batters Adrian Beltre, Albert Pujols and Carlos Beltran.

Leury Garcia’s RBI single pulled the White Sox to 5-1 in the third, but Holland allowed homers to Martinez and Hicks in the bottom of the inning to give the Tigers a seven-run lead.

Michael Ynoa replaced Holland and gave up a single and a triple before leaving with soreness in his right quad.

The Tigers led 10-1 before Chicago scored three runs in the fifth. Castellanos made it 11-4 with an RBI in the bottom of the inning, and Detroit added three more runs in the sixth.

Martinez had a shot at the Tigers’ first cycle since 2006 in the seventh inning, needing a single, but flew out to right.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Ynoa will be evaluated on Saturday before a decision is made on his roster spot. … RHP Jake Petricka (strained lat) was scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday night, while RHP James Shields (strained lat) is expected to make a rehab start for Charlotte on Saturday.

Tigers: DH Victor Martinez left the game in the fifth inning with flu-like symptoms. … RHP Anibal Sanchez, who has been starting in Triple-A Toledo in an attempt to revive his career, left Friday’s start with a left-leg injury.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (3-5, 6.99) is scheduled to start for Chicago on Saturday in the second game of the weekend series. Gonzalez is 0-4 with a 6.56 ERA in his last four road starts, but beat Detroit on May 28 in Chicago.

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmerman (4-4, 6.47 ERA) will pitch for the Tigers, six days after losing to Gonzalez and the White Sox. In that start, he allowed seven runs and eight hits in five innings.