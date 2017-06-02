Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a free doughnut

(WCMH) — Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts are among stores offering free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day Friday, June 2.

According to Krispy Kreme’s website, guests to their stores will receive one free doughnut of any variety at participating locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts will also be giving customers a free doughnut Friday, with the purchase of any drink.

According to Dunkin’ Donuts website National Doughnut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.