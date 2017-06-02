Celebrating National Doughnut Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National Doughnut Day started in 1938 honor the Salvation Army Doughnut Dollies from the first World War.

The story goes that a doctor looking to help a few soldiers through their day bought some donuts and handed them out.

Later with the help of the Salvation Army, a new initiative was created to get those tasty treats to soldiers on the battlefield.

Today, the holiday is a way honor the men and women of the Salvation Army that handed those doughnuts out.

The service men eventually brought their love for the doughnut home with them and because the majority of the workers were female, the Salvation Army workers started to be known as “Doughnut Dollies.”

Dunkin’ Donuts and Krispy Kreme are among the national retailers offering deals on National Doughnut Day.

Plus, take a look back at when 24-Hour News 8’s Randy Ollis hit the road to visit several Indiana bakeries and shared his love of the doughnut.