Comedian Jay Black picks on Firefighter Tim and his muscles, just before he performs at Morty’s this weekend!

Oh, boy! Talk about putting our guest co-host, Firefighter Tim in the hot seat today! There was no escaping the humor of Comedian Jay Black, and as soon as he met Tim, well, let’s just say, he “went for it!” So much fun and what a good sport Tim is, too. Thanks for the laughs Jay. Until next time!

Jay Black at Morty’s Comedy Joint

Tonight & Tomorrow, 7:15 & 9:45 p.m.

Jay Black left his job as a high school English teacher ten years ago to embark on a career as a stand-up comic. In that time, he’s achieved an incredible amount of success. On the stage, Jay has headlined clubs across the nation, from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to the Tropicana in

Atlantic City and just about every comedy club in between. He also toured extensively in Europe as the host of the US Army’s “I Am Strong” tour. He’s met with equal success on the college market, performing at nearly 1,000 schools across the country, winning the “College Performer of the Year” award once and the “College Comedian of the Year” award three times. In 2009, Jay started writing screenplays with his lifelong friend, Brian Herzlinger, producing a string of successful projects from 2012’s “Paulie” with Paul Sorvino, 2014’s “Meet My Valentine” with

Scott Wolf, and 2016’s “Love Always Santa” with Margueritte Morea. Jay also began acting in his projects, with significant supporting roles in both “Meet My Valentine” and “Love Always, Santa.

To learn more, visit:

www.jayblack.tv

www.mortyscomedy.com