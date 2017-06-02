Convicted serial killer found volunteering at elementary school

(INSIDE EDITION) — A convicted serial killer who served her time and has since been freed was recently discovered to be volunteering at a Canadian elementary school.

Karla Homolka was barely 20 in the early 1990s when she was accused of helping her then-husband rape and murder at least three women, including her own sister, 15-year-old Tammy Homolka.

Officials at Greaves Adventist Academy confirmed exclusively to CityNews that Homolka, now 47, has occasionally volunteered at the school.

Homolka was convicted in 1993 and sentenced to 12 years in prison in the deaths of schoolgirls Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, as well as for her alleged role in Tammy’s death.

At the time, Homolka told investigators that she was husband Paul Bernardo’s unwilling accomplice to the crimes. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for the 12-year sentence.

Following her release in 2005, Homolka married Thierry Bordelais, the brother of her trial attorney. The pair have three children.

According to local reports, Homolka’s children attend Greaves Adventist Academy in Montreal’s residential Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighborhood.

The school has confirmed that Homolka is not a regular volunteer but that she brought a dog into the classroom for show and tell on one occasion and also accompanied students on a school field trip.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church addressed parents’ concerns in the following statement:

“The Quebec Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and the administration of Greaves Adventist Academy are committed to providing quality education and enriching learning experiences to its students,” the statement read. “While we work through the concerns stated by parents and other stakeholders, we welcome those associated with the school to contact the Quebec Conference office of Education.

“The school board was fully aware of who she is. She is not a regular volunteer, and can never be alone with any children, either in school or churches,” the statement to CityNews reads.

As area parents continue to express concern about Homolka’s presence at the school, politicians have been forced to speak about that matter, including New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair, who told reporters Wednesday that there may be little government can do about it.

“Everybody is going to have to take their own stock of that and ensure that first and foremost that the security of their kids is taken care of,” Mulcair said. “Beyond that, it becomes a question of forgiveness.”

Still, Tim Danson, an attorney for the a lawyer who represents the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, told The Canadian Press that the news of Homolka enjoying days at school with her children is troubling.

“These are joys the French and Mahaffy families will never enjoy because of Karla Homolka’s participation with Paul Bernardo to murder their children,” Danson said.