CSX to shutter facility at Avon train yard

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — CSX Transportation on Friday told employees that operations at the locomotive maintenance facility at its Hendricks County train yard will be discontinued, a company spokesman said.

Some employees will face furloughs, although the number of employees to be impacted by the shutdown is not available, spokesman Rob Doolittle said in an email to 24-Hour News 8.

“This decision was made as part of an ongoing, comprehensive review by CSX’s management team to improve the company’s efficiency, safety and service to customers across its 21,000-mile network,” Doolittle’s email said. “No announcements have been made about any other operations at the Avon Yard.”

The train yard in Avon has been operating for more than 100 years and trains go through the community about once an hour.

“It’s a major driver for commerce for Indiana,” Tom Klein, Avon town manager, said in 2016.