Food Truck Friday’s Bike Night draws crowd

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Better news for owners of local food trucks at the Old National Centre Parking lot Friday night.

The savory smell of dozens of different kinds of cuisine floated across the area. After a rain out last month, mother nature cooperated Friday night, making this the first First Friday Food Truck Festival of the season.

The theme was Bike Night, and the first 30 people on bicycles to show up got free admission.

Tickets cost $5 at the gate, but children younger than 5 were free. It has become a tradition for fans of truck food and those who own the mobile restaurants.

“Oh it’s been amazing. As you can see, the weather is great. We have over 30 trucks out here. We love it,” said Graham Levy of Da Blue Lagoon:

This is the 7th year for the First Friday Food Truck Festival. The next one is July 7 — a Friday of course.