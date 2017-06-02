Gary woman convicted in teen brothers’ shooting deaths

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Gary woman in the shooting deaths of two teenage brothers.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports a Lake County jury deliberated less than three hours Friday before finding 35-year-old Jeri Woods guilty of two counts each of murder, felony murder and kidnapping. She’s due to be sentenced June 29.

Co-defendant and state witness Kiontay Cason testified that he watched Woods shoot 18-year-old Arreon Lackey and 16-year-old Antonio Lackey of Gary with a 10 mm handgun on June 26, 2015, in a remote area of Hobart.

The state argued Woods and six co-defendants kidnapped the brothers and dragged them along on a search across northwestern Indiana for a stolen gun.

Woods’ attorney argued the brothers were shot by Woods’ husband and co-defendant, David Johnson IV.