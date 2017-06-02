Gov. Holcomb plans economic development trip to Europe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb plans an economic development trip to Europe this month, including visits to Hungary and France.

The governor’s office announced Friday that the visit to Hungary will include meetings with government officials and business executives in Budapest to discuss opportunities for collaboration. It marks Holcomb’s first international trip as governor.

The Republican governor says in a statement he wants to forge “partnerships to advance economic growth and further diversify” Indiana’s economy with the June 12-21 trip. Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger will be among those traveling.

The trip to France will include meetings with business leaders in the aviation, automotive and motorsports industries. Holcomb will visit the International Paris Air Show and plans to meet with executives during the 24 Hours of Le Mans auto race.