IMPD ask for assistance in search for missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for assistance in the search for a missing 55-year-old woman.

According to IMPD, Melissa Myers walked away from a group home in the 6700 block of Dunsany Court around 12 p.m. on June 1.

Myers is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5’4″ tall and weighing 200 pounds.

She was last spotted wearing a baby blue shirt, blue denim capri pants and white tennis shoes.

Police say that Myers is a diabetic and has the mental function of a teenager.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.