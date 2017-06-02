Indiana lawyer pleads guilty in estate misappropriation case

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A suspended Indiana attorney has pleaded guilty in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds from six estates totaling more than $700,000.

Stephen Schuyler was awaiting trial in Madison County Circuit Court in Anderson and The Herald Bulletin reports he entered the pleas Thursday to 15 felony counts, including theft. Sentencing is scheduled for June 22.

Authorities say a check he wrote to East Lynn Christian Church in 2015 for more than $78,000 bounced. The church was named as an estate’s beneficiary. Later that year, Schuyler was removed from more than 130 cases in which he had a fiduciary interest in estates and guardianships.

The Indiana Supreme Court had indefinitely suspended Schuyler’s law license because he didn’t cooperate in the investigation of complaints filed against him.