Kathy Griffin and lawyer to discuss Trump photo fallout

Associated Press Published:
Kathy Griffin
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Griffin says she knew her new photo shoot with photographer Tyler Shields would “make noise.” She appears in a photo posted online Tuesday, May 30, 2017, holding what looks like President Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head. Many on Twitter called for the comedian to be jailed. Griffin told photographer Shields in a video on his Twitter page Tuesday that they will have to move to Mexico to avoid federal prison for their latest collaboration. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says Griffin will discuss the photo and video she and celebrity photographer Tyler Shields posted on Tuesday. The images prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper.

Griffin apologized within hours of the images appearing online. They were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

Trump later tweeted that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for posting the images.

The 56-year-old comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday’s images.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV