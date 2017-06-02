Man formally charged in crash the killed girl, 6

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man accused of causing a highway crash that killed his girlfriend’s 6-year-old daughter has been formally charged in the deadly crash.

Delaware County prosecutors charged 27-year-old Nathaniel Jordan of Farmland with eight counts Thursday, including battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Online records don’t list an attorney for Jordan, who’s was jailed under $60,000 bond.

Authorities say Jordan was arguing Sunday with his 28-year-old girlfriend, Jessica Skeens, when he punched her and grabbed the steering wheel as she was driving along Indiana 67 near Muncie.

The van left the highway and rolled over, killing Taelyn Woodson and injuring the couple and Skeens’ three other young children.

Prosecutors plan to formally charge Skeens next week. She’s jailed on preliminary charges including driving while intoxicated.