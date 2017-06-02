Noblesville bed race rolls through downtown, raises cash for kids

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed — especially when that bed is on wheels.

It was the seventh year for the Darlington Bed Race through downtown Noblesville.

Teams sped down Ninth Street pushing their custom beds to their limits. It’s become a tradition for the city, and the winner walks away with major bragging rights.

“Our goal is to make it as entertaining as possible while raising money for our scholarships, so we have 12 beds competing, 12 teams competing, and we’ve raised up to $4,000 right now,” said Abigail Rinehart, with the Boys & Girls Club.

All money raised from the event goes toward sending kids to summer camp through the Noblesville Boys & Girls Club and Noblesville Parks and Recreation.