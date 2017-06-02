Nonprofit for visually impaired Hoosiers opens new HQ

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nonprofit organization will expand its business lines and create more jobs for Hoosiers who are blind or visually impaired with the opening of a new headquarters.

Bosma Enterprises on Friday celebrated its 170,000-square-foot headquarters at 6270 Corporate Drive on the northwest side.

Lou Moneymaker is CEO of Bosma, which has existed over 100 years.

“Right now, there are nearly 160,000 Hoosiers coping with vision loss. That’s more than the populations of Fishers and Carmel combined,” Moneymaker said in a news release. “Now consider that 62 percent of those people are unemployed. That’s a hard number to grasp — and much harder to accept.”

Hear more about the new headquarters in the video.