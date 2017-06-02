Pedestrian struck on southeast side in grave condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian was in grave condition after being hit by a vehicle at South High School Road and Kentucky Avenue on Friday night.

Police said the woman had parked her car in a turn lane, then walked to the front of her car and was struck. The accident happened about 9:30 p.m.

“At this point we know that the driver of the striking vehicle is on scene and is cooperating with the investigators,” said an email from Officer Aaron Hamer of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to 24-Hour News 8.

The woman who was hit was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, Hamer said.

Alcohol and speed were not believed to be a factor, he said, and the investigation was ongoing. Additional details were not immediately available.

A 24-Hour News 8 crew is at the scene on the southeast side.