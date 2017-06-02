Seeing ‘Wonder Woman’ Saturday could benefit local organizations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re heading to the theater Saturday to see Wonder Woman, you could help local organizations in the process.

Craig Mince from the IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum stopped by to talk about Empower Saturday.

During Empower Saturday at the IMAX Theater, $1 from each ticket sale to Wonder Woman showings will got to benefit several Indianapolis organizations.

Those organizations being helped out by Empower Saturday are Coburn Place, Dress for Success, Girls Inc., Girls Rock! Indianapolis and the Julian Center.

To hear more about Empower Saturday, click on the video.