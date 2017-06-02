Sign up your kid for these 5 summer activities

With about 8 weeks left in summer break, you may be wondering what to do with your kids. Katy Mann from Indy with Kids shares five things you must sign up for “smooth sailing” this summer!

Kids Bowl Free https://indywithkids.com/kids-bowl-free-all-summer-indy-franklin-greenwood-greencastle-fishers-beech-grove/

EatPakd Summer Camp Lunches https://indywithkids.com/eatpakd-lunch-pakd-try-3-free-paks-now/

Summer Library Reading Programs (available all over central Indiana) https://indywithkids.com/indianapolis-area-summer-reading-programs/

Swimming Lessons and/or a pool pass punch card https://indywithkids.com/goldfish-swim-school/

Free Programs, like the Michael’s stores Camp Creativity $5 craft sessions https://indywithkids.com/events/5-summer-craft-events-michaels-stores-2017-06-16/

The Indy with Kids free mobile app and Camp #PLAYindy daily email https://indywithkids.com/email

For 100’s of summer fun ideas, check out the Indy with Kids 101 Days of Summer List https://indywithkids.com/101-days-summer-indy-101-things-kids/