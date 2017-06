INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Silver Alert issued Thursday has been cancelled after the missing woman was located safely.

Lucille Kammer, 86, was the subject of a Thursday evening Silver Alert out of Cedar Lake in Lake County. Authorities said she may have been disoriented and in need of medical assistance.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Cedar Lake police have confirmed the Kammer was found safe, and the Indiana State Police officially cancelled the alert.