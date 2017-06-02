The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd brings his son to our studios to help review what’s in theaters this weekend!

Welcome to Indy Style, Joel! Today’s little guy tagged along with dad this morning to give a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” to what’s showing this weekend. So here’s The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd and his “mini me,” Joel!

Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot plays the red, white and blue super-woman in one of the most anticipated superhero movies of recent years. With Chris Pine as the love interest.”

Churchill

Brian Cox bracingly plays the great Briton struggling with his conscious and war tactics on the eve of the Normandy invasion. Historically dubious, but gripping.”

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Kevin Hart and Ed Helms provide the voices of two grade school besties whose friendship is being threatened by their mean principal, so they hypnotize him.”

The Wedding Plan

Here’s something you don’t see every day: an Israeli romcom. Dafi Alferon plays the bride planning the perfect wedding, even though her fiancé dumped her.”

Fist Fight

Charlie Day and Ice Cube play teachers headed for an after-school showdown. Every movie has plot holes; this ENTIRE movie is a plot hole. Skip it.”

