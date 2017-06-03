5k event to raise awareness about domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of people laced up their running shoes all for a good cause to end domestic violence in the state. It was the 14th annual Race Away Domestic Violence 5K Run and Walk.

The event was put on by the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Their goal is to raise funds to help survivors of domestic violence get the information and resources they need.

The coalition is also an advocate for change through public policy in an effort to prevent future violence. They believe education and awareness is an important part for change.

On average, about 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.