Chef Wendell: Strawberry love

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bright red, juicy and sweet strawberries are jam-packed with health-creating vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Not Strawberry pop tarts, however. Grab the family and visit your community U-Pick ‘Em. The crimson heart-shaped orbs are highly perishable and should be purchased only a few days prior to eating. Don’t wash them till you’re ready to eat. They are wonderful additions to your daily smoothie, granola, salad, or by the handful.

A member of the rose family.

Only plant with seeds on outside.

One cup – more Vitamin C than an orange.

Manganese, copper and potassium support heart health.

Copper supports growth.

Speed-bumps aging-antioxidants.

Fiber-healthy digestion and gut.

B Vitamins-overall health.

Iodine-thyroid health.

Omega 3-brain and heart health.

Vitamin K that supports bone health.

Strawberries lower rates of cancer.

Seniors who eating the most strawberries were3 X less likely to develop cancer compared to those eating few or no strawberries.

The Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry says anthocyanins which create their color are potent antioxidants that prevent oxygen damage to your temples cells and organs.

Chocolate Strawberry Pie

Inspired by: chocolatecoveredkatie.com

2.5 cups washed and stemmed strawberries, fresh or frozen

1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp. cocoa or cacao powder

½ cups raw cashews

1/2 tbsp. pure vanilla extract

1/3 cup virgin coconut oil (melted)

1/8 tsp stevia powder (Not Truvia or Stevia in Raw!)

1/8 tsp Himalayan salt

4 tbsp. water

Remember to:

In a bowl, cover the cashews with water and let sit at least 4 hours. Then drain and pat dry.

Combine all ingredients in a Vita-Mix or high-powered blender or food processor. Only if using stevia, add 4 tablespoons water.

Blend until a super-smooth texture is achieved. Taste and add more sweetener until desired taste is reached.

Pour into a prepared pie crust (see below the next photo for a crust recommendation), and freeze



Chocolate Pie Crust

2 tbsp. cocoa powder or cacao powder

1/2 cup raw cashews (or almonds, walnuts, pecans, or macadamia nuts)

1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut (See nutrition link below, for substitutions)

1/8 tsp. Himalayan salt

1/2 cup pitted dates or raisins (8 small dates)

8-inch baking pie pan

Remember to:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend. Then transfer to an 8-in baking dish or pan

Using a piece of wax or parchment paper, smash into the pan and pour filling on top.

Top generously with sliced berries and refrigerate until ready to use.