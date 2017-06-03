Former IMPD officer convicted of reckless homicide to be released from prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former IMPD officer David Bisard could be released from prison as early as next week.

The Indiana Department of Correction website lists Bisard’s release date as June 11.

In 2010, Bisard crashed his police car into a group of motorcyclists, critically injuring Kurt Weekly and Mary Mills and killing Eric Wells.

In 2013, Bisard was convicted on drunk driving and reckless homicide charges.

According to the Indiana Department of Correction, Bisard’s prison sentence was reduced after he obtained an associate’s degree, attended substance abuse classes and received vocational training.

Once released, Bisard will be enrolled in some kind of probation program.