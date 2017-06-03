Judge gives man convicted in Gary slaying 147-year term

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man to 147 years in prison after he was convicted in the drug-related slaying of a man in Gary three years ago.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports Lake County Judge Salvador Vasquez sentenced 28-year-old Charles A. Taylor on Friday during a hearing in which Taylor said he was innocent.

The sentence comes after a jury last month convicted Taylor of felony murder, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice in the 2014 shooting that left 22-year-old Brian Cooper dead. Another man, Donnell Goodwin, was injured.

During the trial, prosecutors contended that Taylor and co-defendant Oshae Hampton plotted to rob Cooper of marijuana. But when Hampton approached Cooper and Goodwin in a car, Goodwin shot him and Taylor shot both Goodwin and Cooper.