March for Truth protesters take to streets downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Around the country, people took to the streets to protest, including here in Indianapolis.

Organizers called it a March for Truth.

People gathered today at the statehouse calling for several things, including an independent investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 United States presidential election.

Protests happened in multiple cities across the United States, with some Trump supporters rallying back.

They also want Congress to require President Trump to release his tax returns.

The protests come ahead of testimony by former FBI Director James Comey to the Senate Intelligence Committee scheduled for June 8.