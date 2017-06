INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road when officers responded to a person shot.

The victim has since been taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

A suspect was placed in custody. Authorities have yet to release their name.

The shooting remains under investigation.