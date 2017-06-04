5 injured following Johnson Co. crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are looking into a crash that left five people injured in Johnson County Friday.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on County Road 400 South.

Preliminary investigations showed that a woman was travelling southbound when she crossed the intersection and pulled into the path of a red truck, causing a head on collision.

A man was lifelined to IU Health Methodist Hospital with injuries to his upper body.

Four others were transported as well with unknown injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.