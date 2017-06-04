5-year-old Anderson boy shot in head with BB gun, hospitalized

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in the back of the head with a BB or pellet gun.

Officers from Anderson Police Department were called to the north side of Killbuck Lake on Friday around 10:15 p.m.

They arrived to find the boy shot in the back of the head with what appeared to have been either a BB or pellet gun.

The boy was initially taken to Community Hospital but is currently at Riley.

According to police, there is no suspect description available at this time.

White River Little League in Anderson posted the following on Facebook concerning the incident: