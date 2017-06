INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed early Sunday morning.

The Marion County coroner has identified the victim as 19-year-old Fairely Griffie.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived to find one man shot in the middle of a parking lot in the 5600 block of Whitcomb Way.

There has yet to be any suspect information released on the shooting.

