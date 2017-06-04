Authorities seek van after hit-and-run critically injures 75-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives are seeking the public’s help following a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition.

Just after 5:57 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 6600 block of North Michigan Road regarding a vehicle crash.

Officers arriving at the scene found a black Ford sedan with the driver’s side crushed in. The driver, a 75-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, a van hit the car and fled the scene, traveling southbound on Michigan Road and then turning westbound onto West 62nd Street.

Detectives are looking for a black 1998 to 2004 Dodge Ram van, with a ladder on the roof. It will have significant front passenger side damage.

Hit-and-run investigators are asking anyone with information on the black Dodge Ram to call the police by dialing 911, the accident investigation office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).