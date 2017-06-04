Homicide detectives investigate after 19-year-old shot, killed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Whitcomb Court.

The victim has been identified as Fairley Griffie IV. Police say he was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

“Fairley was very hardworking and humble. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a brother and best friend to many. Fairley was called Jesse by his friends and family. His smile would light up the room and his laugh was contagious. He will always be remembered and missed,” said Latasha Brownlee, the victim’s mother.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was shot at least once and pronounced dead on the scene.

So far, police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.