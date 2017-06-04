IMPD seeks help in search for missing 65-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Detectives from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s help finding a 65-year-old man.

Edward Haberstich, 65, was last seen near the 9000 block of East 16th Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Haberstich is described as a six-foot-tall white male weighing about 220 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Police say has some medical conditions which may become more serious in the hot weather.

If you have any information about the location of the man, you are asked to call IMPD dispatch at 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).