Indy man airlifted after ATV crash in Fountain County

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – A man was airlifted after an ATV crash in Kingman Saturday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of County Road South 500 West.

Indiana Conservation Officers said 49-year-old Richard Wyrick of Indianapolis was driving a four-wheeler and chasing another individual on an ATV when he lost control and collided with a tree.

Wyrick was thrown from the ATV. Officers said he was not wearing a helmet or other protective gear at the time of the crash.

According to conservation officers, Wyrick has a lacerated kidney and several cuts and bruises. He was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Officers said Wyrick is in the hospital’s intensive care unit but is stable.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Conservation officers said they want to stress the importance of wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when riding off-road vehicles.