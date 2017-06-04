One dead, another critically injured following two separate shootings early Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after two people shot hours apart early Sunday morning.

The first happened in the 5600 block of Whitcomb Way just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning that left one man dead.

Officers arrived to find one man shot in the middle of the parking lot.

Police said they believe him to be 19 or 20-years-old.

There has yet to be any suspect information released on the shooting.

The second shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the city’s east side near the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Shadeland Avenue.

That shooting left one person critically injured.

Police currently have four or five people detained and being questioned.

Authorities reviewed surveillance tape from the GetGo gas station to piece together what happened in the shooting.

Both shootings remain under investigation.