Woman, 3-year-old ejected from car in Jasper County crash

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WISH) — A 3-year-old girl is in an Indianapolis hospital after being thrown from a car after an accident.

It happened in Jasper County on southbound Interstate 65 near the Rensselaer exit Sunday afternoon.

Indiana State Police say a tire on a Trailblazer blew out, causing the SUV to go off the road, go airborne and roll.

A 37-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl in the back seat were ejected 10 to 30 feet away from the SUV.

They were taken to a local hospital; then the toddler was flown to Indianapolis with critical injuries.

Two other adults and three other children under the age of 4 were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Police say none of the children were in child seats, and two of them were sharing one seat belt.