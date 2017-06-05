1-year-old in critical condition after nearly drowning on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after they nearly drowned Monday evening.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 5600 block of South East Street at a retention pond.

It is believed the child went into the pond chasing after a duck.

The child’s mother then rescued the child from the pond.

The boy then had to be revived by medics after they arrived on scene before being transported to Riley Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No foul play is suspected.

WISH-TV currently has a crew headed to the scene.