3 Ways to Use Quinoa

You may be used to eating quinoa as a side dish, but why not use it as so much more?! Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley explains how you can “freeze it for make-ahead meals, use it for a ‘Meatless Monday,’ add it to your diet as a great way to get in extra protein” and more!

Spinach & Artichoke Quinoa Stuffed Peppers



Ingredients:

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

1 cup baby spinach, chopped

1/2 cup cannelini beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 avocado, diced

1 clove garlic, grated

1/2 cup quartered artichoke hearts, roughly chopped

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, plus more for topping

3 bell peppers, any color

1. Preheat oven to 450º. Cut bell peppers in half, and remove seeds. Spray both sides lightly with olive oil spray. Place cut-side-down in a 9×13 baking dish. Bake 10 minutes.

2. In a medium bowl, combine all other ingredients with 1/2 cup of the cheese. Remove peppers from oven and scoop quinoa into bell peppers. Top each with a tablespoon of shredded cheese.

3. Turn oven down to 350º. Cover dish with foil and place back into oven for 15 minutes until cheese is melted and quinoa mixture is hot.

Tips:

– spraying the underside of the foil before covering the baking dish will help the foil to not stick to the cheese as it is melting

– baby kale would be a great substitute for spinach

– if cannelini beans are not available, great northern beans work well

– for more protein, fold shredded or cubed chicken into the quinoa mixture before stuffing peppers

Servings Per Recipe: 6

Serving Size: 1/2 stuffed bell pepper

Nutritional Information: Calories 146, Total Fat 6.0 g, Saturated Fat 1.9 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.3 g, Monounsaturated Fat 2.1 g, Cholesterol 8.8 mg,

Sodium 261.6 mg, Potassium 219.3 mg, Total Carbohydrate 18.2 g,

Dietary Fiber 4.2 g, Sugars 0.4 g, Protein 6.5 g

Chewy Chocolate Chip Power Cookies



2 cups whole oats, divided

1 cup quinoa, cooked

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/4 cup raw sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 eggs

3/4 cup dark chocolate chips

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a food processor, pulse 1 cup of the oats about 7-8 times into a finer consistency.

2 In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except chocolate chips. Mix well. Add chocolate chips and evenly incorporate.

3. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray. Drop by rounded tablespoon full drops onto baking sheet. Use spoon to slightly flatten the top of the cookies.

4. Bake for 12-14 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest on baking sheet for 1 minute before placing on a baking rack to cool.

Makes about 24 cookies

prep time: 5 minutes

total time: 20 minutes

Quinoa Waffles



1 1/4 cups quick cooking oats

1 apple or pear, cut into large pieces, seeds and stem removed

1 large egg

1/3 cup plain almond milk

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup cooked quinoa

1. Preheat waffle maker. In a food processor, pulse oats into small pieces. Add pear, egg, almond milk, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Pulse until combined. Stir in quinoa.

2. Spray waffle maker with nonstick cooking spray. Spoon 1/3 of the mixture into waffle maker and cook until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Serve.

