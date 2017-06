DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Conservation officers are investigating after finding the body of a missing 5-year-old girl.

She was found at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Hidden Valley Lake following a report of a missing juvenile in the area issued earlier.

She was transported to the Dearborn County Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

It was discovered that the girl was wearing a personal flotation device when she was recovered.

The death remains under investigation.