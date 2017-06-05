Detectives hand out reward flyers in triple homicide on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are beginning to learn more information about the three people found shot and killed in an east side home.

It happened last Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Forsythia Drive.

Police said they are now looking for four people wanted for questioning. Police are calling them persons of interest, but have not released their description. They were last seen getting out of a red Monte Carlo believed to be connected to the triple homicide investigation.

24-Hour News 8 learned detectives returned to the neighborhood where they found the red Monte Carlo. Neighbors said detectives handed out a reward flyer for anyone with information on who killed Mark Higgins, Keith Higgins, and Jessica Carte.

Someone left teddy bears on the front porch of the home on Forsythia Drive to remember the victims.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office released a cause of death Monday saying 64-year-old Mark Higgins, 34-year-old Keith Higgins, and 34-year-old Jessica Carte died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, family and friends are preparing to lay to rest Mark and his son Keith. Visitation and service will be held Wednesday and Thursday. Neighbors told 24-Hour News 8 they believe Carte was Keith’s girlfriend.

According to their obituaries, loved ones described Mark as funny and sarcastic. He loved to ride his motorcycle and play guitar. His son Keith enjoyed working outside, playing video games, and spending time with his nieces.

Police said a relative found them dead last Thursday after Mark didn’t show up for work. Police also said a red Monte Carlo was taken from the family’s home. Police found the car about four miles away in an alley in someone’s yard.

“I want to say shock, but honestly, these days with everything I see on the news I’m not really shocked,” said neighbor, who asked not to be identified on camera. “The neighborhood has pretty nice neighbors, but once the sun goes down you see some pretty sketchy characters.”

The neighbor said she did not see or hear anything. She said this is the first time she heard about the discovery in the alley.

“We’ve only lived here for a year, but I have never seen anything. I heard somebody got shot a couple months ago some streets down,” she said. “We just try to keep to ourselves.”

Police do not believe the shootings were random and they’re calling it an isolated incident.

If you know anything that could help police with the investigation you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

You can donate to Jessica Carte’s gofundme by clicking here.