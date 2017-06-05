Fishers 17-year-old golfer tries for spot in US Open

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Moving is nothing new for Drew Alexander.

The 17-year old has lived in six different states, studied at two high schools and kept one focus: the sticks.

“Everyone always ask me, ‘What is it like to move from Long Island, New York, to Fishers, Indiana?’ I am like, ‘You guys have no idea how good it is out here.'”

Drew arrived at Hamilton Southeastern High School as a sophomore folk hero. He won a men’s club championship in New York as an eighth-grader. The scores kept sinking … All-conference, All-county. Full ride to Valparaiso.

Last month, a personal best 66 at a U.S. Open qualifier. Suddenly, this humble kid, was in an interesting spot, attempting to scoop up one of the extra spots available in the U.S. Open.

“That is probably the best day I could have ever had,” Alexander said. “First phone call was my dad. He calls me right up and said, ‘No way! That is so cool.”

Alexander was in Columbus on Monday for the final qualifier and shot a 77, finishing tied for 104th place. Unfortunately only the top 14 players get to play next week’s U.S. Open. It begins Monday and ends June 18.