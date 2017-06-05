Forsythia Drive triple homicide victims died of gunshot wounds; police seek help

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County coroner’s office on Monday said all three people found dead Thursday in a Forsythia Drive house died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives on Monday asked for help to find four people of interest believed to be involved in the Forsythia Drive triple homicide.

Police have said a relative of the homeowner called 911 Thursday after discovering the bodies of 64-year-old Mark Higgins, 34-year-old Keith Higgins and 34-year-old Jessica Carte. Police say Mark Higgins was the homeowner, Keith Higgins was his son and it is unclear at this point the connection between the Higginses and Jessica Carte.

Police said a red Monte Carlo was also taken from the driveway of the home. Investigators said four people exited the Monte Carlo in the 100 block of South Catherwood Avenue on the day of the homicides, according to a news release issued Monday by IMPD. The release did not indicate whether police know the identities of the four people or other information about them.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information about the four persons of interest or the incident to call the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Information can also be submitted via the P3tips mobile app or at http://www.crimetips.org.